Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 115 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,104. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average of $105.16.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.