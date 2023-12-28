Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 173 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.62. 363,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,939. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

