FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 79,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 58,879 shares.The stock last traded at $75.01 and had previously closed at $75.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 464.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 50,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,761,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,606,000 after purchasing an additional 675,923 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares during the period.

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

