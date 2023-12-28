Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Reduced by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,568,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,898 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Ford Motor by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 687,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 221,751 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1,182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 32,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 63,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,073,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,068,910. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

