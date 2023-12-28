Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Reduced by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,902 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

F stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.