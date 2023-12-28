Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Gap Down to $14.41

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $13.95. Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 12,138 shares.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 83.78 and a quick ratio of 83.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

