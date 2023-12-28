Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Gap Down to $14.41

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $13.95. Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 12,138 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 83.78 and a quick ratio of 83.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.90%.
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
