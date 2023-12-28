Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FYBR

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,762,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,690,846. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Free Report

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.