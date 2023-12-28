FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.71. 7,650,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 12,345,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCEL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $759.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 7.23.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 474.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 84.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.