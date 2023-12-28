Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Bought by NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd

NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,180 shares during the period. Futu accounts for approximately 66.5% of NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd owned about 0.15% of Futu worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Futu in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Futu by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Futu by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Futu by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $53.45 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.72 million. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

