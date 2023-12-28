Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $51.97

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.97, but opened at $53.46. Futu shares last traded at $54.58, with a volume of 1,013,232 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

Futu Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Futu by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Futu by 42.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

