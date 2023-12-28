GDS Wealth Management Acquires 610 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,189 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.50. 2,543,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,913,761. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

