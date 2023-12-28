GDS Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,940 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 273,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,005,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,038,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock remained flat at $111.81 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 512,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,177. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.