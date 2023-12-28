GDS Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.77. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

