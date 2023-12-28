GDS Wealth Management Buys 3,999 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Express by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $397,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $187.30. 594,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.09. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $188.07. The company has a market capitalization of $136.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

