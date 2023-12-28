GDS Wealth Management Has $436,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

GDS Wealth Management lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after buying an additional 809,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $67.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,078. The firm has a market cap of $208.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.29.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

