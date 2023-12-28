GDS Wealth Management Has $7.58 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,853 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 39.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 25,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.1 %

IR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.91. 311,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

About Ingersoll Rand



Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

