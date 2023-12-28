GDS Wealth Management Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,566 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $627,395,000 after purchasing an additional 474,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.28. The stock had a trading volume of 446,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,885. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

