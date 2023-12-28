GDS Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

GDS Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 338,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 142,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.76. 2,076,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,295,729. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.76. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

