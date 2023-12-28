GDS Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $103.97. 1,228,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.99. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $466.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

