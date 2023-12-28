GDS Wealth Management Purchases 22,056 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 174,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,593,000 after buying an additional 64,485 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.64. The stock had a trading volume of 162,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,532. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $104.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

