GDS Wealth Management Purchases 401 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GDS Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,676. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $98.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

