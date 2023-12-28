GDS Wealth Management Sells 64 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. State Street Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,548,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after acquiring an additional 85,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $450.52. The company had a trading volume of 245,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,792. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

