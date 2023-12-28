GDS Wealth Management Sells 80 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

GDS Wealth Management reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $310.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.52 and a 200-day moving average of $292.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.00 and a 52 week high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

