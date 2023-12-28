GDS Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

GDS Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.81. The stock had a trading volume of 172,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,495. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.64 and a 52-week high of $98.47. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.