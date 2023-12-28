Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,079 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,079 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $40,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 122,628,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,264 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,941,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 940,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,132,000 after purchasing an additional 247,487 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,043,000 after purchasing an additional 183,898 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.73. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

