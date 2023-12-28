Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 3,783 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 49,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.