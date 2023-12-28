Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $215.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

