Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,089 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340,194 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214,274 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,184,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,907 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,163,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,775,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:DFIC opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

