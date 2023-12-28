Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $174.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,701. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.78.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.