Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $17.10 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $17,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after buying an additional 601,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 377,147 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $55.96.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.