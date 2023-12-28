Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $18.85 Million Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. ABM Industries comprises approximately 2.6% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of ABM Industries worth $18,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at $16,334,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,448 shares of company stock worth $2,289,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABM. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

