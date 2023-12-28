Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,919 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.0 %

Adobe stock opened at $596.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $587.66 and its 200-day moving average is $543.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

