Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $7.47 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 117,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 84,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 81,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 24,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

