Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for 1.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 4.24% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

EFAX stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $238.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

