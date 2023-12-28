Gemmer Asset Management LLC Invests $8.85 Million in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,000. Invesco Solar ETF makes up about 1.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco Solar ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,549 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 116,995 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 269,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 91,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 184,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 80,751 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

