Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,964 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $40,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,342,000 after acquiring an additional 452,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,245,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

