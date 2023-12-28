Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 677 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $233.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $233.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

