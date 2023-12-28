Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $80,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,000,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,847,000 after purchasing an additional 62,236 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,379,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,147,000 after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,822,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $70.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

