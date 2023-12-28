Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 10,900 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

