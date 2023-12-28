General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE opened at $128.20 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.35.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

