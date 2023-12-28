Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Update

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Giga-tronics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,617. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $830,200.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Giga-tronics has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.29.

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 601.98%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized precision electronic equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Power Electronics & Displays, and Precision Electronic Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.