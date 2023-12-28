Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Up 828.6% in December

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 828.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

GAINN traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.