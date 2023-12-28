Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 234.9% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ ALTY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,618. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF
Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile
The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Alternative Income ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Rivian is all set to start 2024 with a bang
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- If you buy the dogs, should you sell these Dow leaders?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Ray Dalio keeps adding to this ETF, what’s he thinking?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.