Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 234.9% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ALTY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,618. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,664,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

