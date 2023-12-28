Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the November 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,016,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

BOTZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.77. 354,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,660. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2,677.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 300.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

