Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Down 4.1%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 2,590,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,437,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

GSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In related news, Director James F. Lynch bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James F. Lynch bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,002.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,086,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,260.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $673,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,192,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,642,000 after buying an additional 418,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

