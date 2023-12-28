Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Trading Down 4.1%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 2,590,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,437,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Globalstar

Globalstar Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63.

In related news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,086,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,086,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Lynch bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,002.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,192,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,642,000 after buying an additional 418,008 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 272.5% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,432,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 157,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,375,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Globalstar by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65,866 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.