Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $3.77

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.68. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 44,902 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $928.39 million, a PE ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.37 million.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

