Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Holdings Cut by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,340,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,508 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,959.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 942,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,042,000 after acquiring an additional 896,827 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,670,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,167,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSIE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.65. 241,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,179. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $32.80.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.