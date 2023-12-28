Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,867,000 after purchasing an additional 709,354 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 833.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 480,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after buying an additional 428,745 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,352,000. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 583,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after buying an additional 261,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 234,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after buying an additional 218,318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.17. 384,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,258. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $94.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.51. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

