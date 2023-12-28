Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stake Boosted by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 112.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,424 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 2.0% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.74. The stock had a trading volume of 307,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,268. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

